Saint Francis School is a SACS/SAIS accredited, independent, non-profit, nonsectarian college preparatory school founded in 1976. The mission of Saint Francis School is to provide a college preparatory program to students with diverse academic ability in a structured environment that is challenging and supportive.

Kindergarten – 8th grades are located on the 24-acre Roswell Campus while the High School is located on the 47-acre Alpharetta campus. The school’s commitment to small class sizes, low pupil-to-teacher ratio, and a strong emphasis on structure and organization allows students to enjoy success in academic areas and develop the self-confidence necessary to be successful in college. Curriculum offerings include AP, Honors, Traditional and Support classes.

With a 100% acceptance rate to college and with the majority of graduates qualifying for the Hope Scholarship, Saint Francis alumni attend a wide variety of programs ranging from Ivy League schools, to small private colleges to prestigious Art Institutes. Saint Francis is a Google Apps for Education Classroom, utilizing laptops in grades 4 – 12. Specialized reading programs offered include Fundations®, Wilson Reading System®, Just Words® and supplemental support from Cars® and Stars® Reading Comprehension. Sports are offered at both the middle and high school (GHSA) including football, soccer, baseball, track, swimming, wrestling, softball, volleyball and equestrian.

