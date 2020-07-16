At Mount Pisgah Christian School, preschool students from six weeks to PK4 benefit from small classroom sizes and personalized care in a faith-based environment.
Over the summer students returned to the classroom with safety protocols to keep everyone healthy that include: student and staff screenings with daily temperature checks, enhanced cleaning and sanitization throughout the day, outside drop off and pick up during scheduled hours, increased hand-washing, use of masks by teachers in hallways and common areas, and individualized packaged meals.
Enrollment is now open for preschool students. Learn more and apply: wearepisgah.org/preschool.
MPCS Preschool is proud to provide an environment where teachers watch children grow throughout the year as they build meaningful relationships and learn through child-led, project-based learning investigations.
Mount Pisgah Preschool educates children as unique individuals with their own patterns and timetables for social, emotional, intellectual and physical development. We support and encourage the whole child through our play-based curriculum guided by a strong faith base in God’s love. Areas of emphasis include: STEAM, dramatic play, sensory, stories, writing, world languages, music and movement, nature, cooking and Bible.
We are passionate about moving students forward to reach their full potential in a loving and supportive environment that upholds Christian values. Children grow in faith through daily chapel programs featuring singing and dancing and Bible curriculum.
Support from an onsite professional counselor that supports social and emotional health is available to children ages K2-PK. Our counselor is trained to use Kimochis®, a tool that helps children manage hard-to-have feelings and challenging behaviors.
Beginning this fall, an Atelierista, or art specialist, will provide a multitude of creative experiences for early childhood students. The Atelierista will bring a unique artistic expertise to our learning community by expanding and deepening the ideas of young children through various art materials.
Mount Pisgah Preschool’s STEAM Lab is designed to welcome various platforms to expand creative play for children. The STEAM Lab invites organic opportunities for technology and multi-sensory experiments through hands-on, experiential learning. Students are encouraged to take risks and flex their critical thinking skills independently and through collaboration with peers. We’re keeping the joy in learning by exploring across curriculum within gardening, cooking, coding, art, music and more!
Five-day, three-day and two-day programs are offered. Full day program for Infants to PK4 (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.) and half-day program for K2 - PK4 years (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.). Visit wearepisgah.org/preschool to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.