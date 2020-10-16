Mount Pisgah Christian School is a leading Preschool through 12th grade independent school located in the heart of North Fulton. Known for providing an outstanding college preparatory education grounded in Christian faith and values, 100% of students are accepted into a four-year college or university.

MPCS is educating with intention by engaging students through personalized student-centered learning with small class sizes brought to life in academics, athletics and spiritual life. Recognized for academic achievement, Mount Pisgah offers 19 AP and 15 Honors Classes and is an AP Challenge, AP Merit, AP STEM, AP STEM Achievement and AP Humanities School.

With a curriculum that integrates STEAM throughout Lower, Middle and Upper School, Mount Pisgah is on the cutting edge of preparing students for tomorrow’s opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Mount Pisgah aims to grow students’ relationships with God and each other, guided by a spiritual blueprint integrated into the curriculum. Through student-led chapel services each week, an annual spiritual retreat and continuing service projects, students grow in their relationships with God and with each other.

Extracurricular offerings include 46 competitive athletic programs, band, chorus, orchestra, theatre and visual arts programs, as well as the Mount Pisgah Arts Academy. The after-school Arts Academy classes and lessons in drama, art, music and dance are available to all students in the community ages 4 to 18.

Preschool students benefit from small classroom sizes and personalized care in a faith-based environment from infant to PK4. Academic discovery for students ages 2-5 includes STEAM Lab activities, music and Spanish. Full day and half day programs are available.

To learn more and schedule a tour, visit mountpisgahschool.org