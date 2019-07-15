McGinnis Woods School is dedicated to inspiring students with the passion to excel through engaging hands-on, minds-on instruction. It is a non-parochial school located in Alpharetta offering a nurturing, yet challenging curriculum for infants through 8th grade. McGinnis Woods Country Day School holds top accreditations, including GAC, SACS, and NAEYC and provides students with an exceptional learning environment.
Small class sizes emphasizing individualized attention are a priority at McGinnis Woods. The rich core curriculum includes STEM, art, music, physical education, Spanish, health, computer education, and library instruction. Students learn through a variety of engaging teaching techniques and technologies with emphasis placed on differentiated groupings, STEM opportunities and unique projects which make each day memorable. Guest speakers, monthly field trips, community service, and leadership opportunities round out the curriculum. Drama, Science Olympiad, Competitive Sports, and Robotics teams train year round. After school programs, Specialty Clubs, and Summer Camps are also available.
Please visit www.mcginniswoods.org to learn more, or call 770-664-7764 to set up a tour today. Experience the McGinnis Woods difference!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.