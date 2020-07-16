Georgia Cyber Academy is a tuition-free, online, public charter school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state of Georgia. Enjoy everything you love about traditional brick and mortar education, from the comfort of your own home!
Once partnered with one of our certified teachers, your student will participate in live interactive classes and an engaging curriculum that supports their individualized learning path. Students access lessons and live classes via an online learning management system, and laptops are provided to qualifying families. During the school day, a parent or guardian acts as a Learning Coach to provide support and guidance to the student while in the safety and security of the home environment.
Since 2007, we have been providing high-quality, accredited education to students throughout the state. Some of the programs and services we provide include an Advanced & Gifted Program, English Learner Program, Special Education Services, Counseling, AP Courses, Dual Enrollment and many more.
Our students also have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of in-person social activities, including field trips, extracurricular clubs, sports, college visits, and even an annual outing day celebration held in several different regions throughout Georgia!
Interested in enrolling your student at GCA? Our Fall Enrollment period is open until August 30th, and we would love for you and your family to join our community of Champions. Working together, we can help your student Rise Up, Aim High, and Soar toward their bright future!
Enroll Your Student Today: georgiacyber.org/enrollment/get-started
Learn More About our Program: georgiacyber.org/webringschooltoyou
Do you have questions about our school or the enrollment process? Give us a call at (470) 579-4389 or send us an email at info@georgiacyber.org. We can’t wait to hear from you!
