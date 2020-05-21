The graduating senior Class of 2020 is experiencing quite a “mixing bowl” effect leading up to their graduation. They were tossed into a situation without warning and out of their control. But it did not end here as related and unrelated ingredients kept getting tossed in and mixed together changing their reality daily. Seniors around the country are dealing with so many changes being thrust upon them without warning. But even so ...they persevered, they rode the waves of uncertainty and triumphed. College decisions also did not come easy and seniors now had to consider so much more than just their dream school. So much more had to be considered now than just being homesick.
FSA continues to build its high school program with a focus on college prep and readiness. The program is interactive and encourages students to self-think and consider the pros and cons outside the norm when entertaining colleges. We are so proud of our graduating seniors and want to wish them all the luck in the world as they head out to the various “places they will go”. “YOU ROLLED WITH IT AND THE BEST OF 2020 IS YET TO COME” as you continue your journey, “Surviving the 20’s”.
