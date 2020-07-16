The Cottage School (TCS) is celebrating its 35th year providing a comprehensive program for 4th-12th grade students with learning differences.
TCS offers a work-based model that promotes self-advocacy and fosters self-confidence, preparing them for life after graduation in vocational or post-secondary educational paths. Our accredited college preparatory curriculum meets Georgia graduation standards and HOPE scholarship requirements to take students to graduation and beyond.
Our students enjoy experiential learning with clubs including archery, drama, forensics, horticulture and off-campus experiences throughout the year. The school’s 23-acre Roswell campus includes computer and science labs, a multi-purpose athletic and performing arts facility, indoor and outdoor classrooms, and trails for mountain biking and cross-country. TCS encourages students of all abilities to participate in athletics by offering sports such as soccer, basketball, baseball, cross country, tennis, and golf.
After experiencing consistent growth, TCS added a dedicated elementary building, the Discovery Cottage, and construction is set to begin on a new building which will house state of the art classrooms, multimedia art studios, and vocational and technical labs. This unique learning space provides our students and staff room to grow while still maintaining small class size.
The Cottage School has built a one-of-a-kind learning environment perfect for students who learn differently. We offer 12-month rolling admissions for all grade levels. Visit our website or call for a campus tour today.
The Cottage School, 700 Grimes Bridge Road, Roswell, Georgia 30075
770-641-8688 www.cottageschool.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.