Middle School can be a difficult time for many young people. We have developed a program, Crossroads, to help them not only survive the Middle School years but thrive.
Crossroads helps them explore the big questions of life and gather insights into the answers using reason, logic, and God’s Word.
- Identity: Who am I?
- Value: What is my value?
- Change: Why are my body and feelings changing?
- Problems: Why do I have problems?
- Purpose: What is the purpose of my life?
- Relationships: How do I fit in?
- Future: Who do I want to be?
- Decision Making: How do I make good decisions?
- Choices: How can I face temptations?
- Conflict Resolution: How can I face conflict?
- Desires: What is it that I most need in my life?
The Crossroads multi-faceted program engages the young person with a community of peers and caring leaders. For more information, contact Randy Potts, Program Director at 770-475-0640 or youth@cts.org
Tour the Youth Loft at CTS, 4655 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta.
Join us for an Open House on Sunday, August 16, 4 pm at Christ the Shepherd Lutheran Church or Visit our website at www.cts.org
