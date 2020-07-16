In today’s new world a “one size fits all” approach to education is not possible. That is why Eaton Academy offers multiple programs, both in person and online.
The full-day K-12 school, with its 5:1 student-to-teacher ratio, allows instructors to address students’ individual learning styles, while addressing the need for social distancing. Students achieve significant academic and personal success resulting from STEAM-related activities and multisensory instruction. The curriculum is challenging and college preparatory. If the world goes virtual again, Eaton’s teachers are prepared for face-to-face online learning.
For students with more significant academic and social needs, the Pace Program focuses on life skills and independent living. Pace students follow the traditional school day and work to develop greater self-sufficiency and assurance.
The Independent Study Program (ISP), tailored to students’ schedules and academic needs, permits individuals to work at their own pace. The tutorial setting enables aspiring athletes, actors, or musicians to graduate and follow their dreams. Some students enroll in ISP to accelerate their scholastic work; others seek academic remediation.
The Mentor Program offers a combination of the above approaches.
Providing a safe, comfortable, and nurturing environment, Eaton Academy is one place to which families may come for education solutions.
Eaton Academy, 1000 Old Roswell Lakes Parkway, Roswell, GA 30076
770-645-2673 eatonacademy.org
