Choosing a new home, especially when you are near retirement, must include different factors. Your home should make it simple to enjoy your lifestyle and meet new people. It should be convenient to all your favorite areas around town and it should be easy to navigate around your home.
East Haven in East Cobb offers great choices for 55+ active adult living. Currently under construction, these luxury townhomes priced from $695,900 are ready to have design choices made. The model home is ready to take homeowners on a tour of what their future home may look like. Other homes are currently under construction featuring three floors and elevator access.
Lock & Leave
Enjoy the greatest benefits of living in a 55 and better community. The ability to lock up your home and leave for a weekend or a month without worry is one of the best reasons to buy a home at East Haven. Choose your home from one of the 28 luxury townhomes for those who are 55 and better. While you are at home, enjoy great amenities like a social gathering area, pavilion with pool and built-in grill.
Inspired living right where you want it from $695,900
Live Inspired
To the ones learning, traveling, teaching, playing and dancing with this adventure called life. Here’s to fresh starts, new everything, and a home that won’t hold you back.
This convenient East Cobb location provides easy access to Kennesaw Mountain, the North Georgia Mountains and the best that Atlanta has to offer.
Our sales center is located at 4241 Bishop Lake Road, Marietta, GA 30062. You can call our New Home Specialist, Deborah Cook, at 404-238-7990 to set up a private tour of these luxurious townhomes for the 55 and better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.