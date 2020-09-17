Design-Build is the lexicon used for a single company that provides both design services and construction services. When embarking upon a remodeling project both services are critical but how does a homeowner proceed? Call an architect, designer, builder? How do you know who you need and who to call first?

“This is a very common scenario”, says John Hogan, owner of Remodeling Expo Center. “If the total project costs are under $250,000, then it usually means that hiring a design-build or design-remodel firm is the best answer. The reason is not solely due to the expense of multiple professionals’ its mainly due to the requirement of intricate and coordinated detail in relatively small spaces.

Design-Build refers to the simultaneous consideration of design elements and building implications. Its an efficient and productive process. Otherwise the design then build process happens sequentially and designers tend to design without buildability, or cost, limitations. This often results in unnecessarily expensive and delayed projects.

A Design-Build firm is accustomed to working with many moving parts at all times: project cost, buildability, structure, furniture placement, colors, textures, lighting, accessibility, etc. “When all of these considerations are thoughtfully integrated: truly spectacular projects come to life” says Brittany Lingerfelt, Chief Designer at Remodeling Expo Center. “Within our design studio we show homeowners how they can express their style, even though they have no formal design training”

There are many other reasons to hire a design-build firm including: having a single company accountable for the entire project, cost reduction, and timeliness.

