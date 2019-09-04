CRYE-LEIKE® is a full service real estate company founded in Memphis, TN in 1977. It offers one-stop shopping services in real estate including: residential, relocation, commercial, business brokerage, property management, REO management, mortgage lending, insurance, title & closing, home vendor referrals, auctions, rentals, franchise sales and home builder services.
As one of the nation’s largest, full service real estate companies, CRYE-LEIKE® has a network of more than 3,100 sales associates and over 139 offices located throughout a nine-state region. For over forty years, CRYE-LEIKE® has delivered a passionate commitment to unsurpassed service. CRYE-LEIKE®’s commitment to support communities inspires its agents to constantly improve relationships with clients, and respond quickly to customer needs, while conducting business with integrity and trust. Today, CRYE-LEIKE® is the 3rd largest real estate company in the nation, reaching a sales record of $6.5 billion in 2018.
CRYE-LEIKE® continues to grow in the Atlanta market and is actively seeking new agents and brokers to join its team! CRYE-LEIKE®’s 13 branch offices include: Cumming, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Norcross, Hall County/Lake Lanier, Woodstock, Cartersville, Smyrna, Dawsonville, Douglasville, McDonough, Buford/Flowery Branch and as of recent, Peachtree City.
May 16th marked the opening of CRYE-LEIKE®’s 13th metro Atlanta office in Peachtree City, Georgia. Located at 2838 W. Hwy 54, the newest sales branch is managed by REALTOR® Mark Simpson and is positioned to capture the Peachtree City and Fayette County markets.
CRYE-LEIKE® has accelerated expansion plans that aim to further its footprint in the greater Atlanta region with a new office in Lawrenceville opening later this year.
CRYE-LEIKE® offers competitive commission splits, cutting edge technology and marketing tools, in house and online training, referral opportunities and the tools you need to take your business to the next level. CRYE-LEIKE® sells more homes in the South than any other company. Please call one of the local offices today for an interview. For more information regarding CRYE-LEIKE®’s services, please visit the website at www.crye-leike.com.
