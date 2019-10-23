At Village Park Senior Living we create unexpected happiness every day. We do this through listening to our hearts, instincts, talents, and you to create and evolve the design of our neighborhoods, processes, and services – especially care.
We believe care should be a catalyst not a conundrum. That being said, it can be overwhelming when trying to understand the differences between care models such as assisted living and skilled nursing, what services are right for you or your loved one, how these services can work together, and the benefits of each. While identifying the best fit for your specific needs would require an in-person meeting and analysis, there are several distinguishing characteristics of Village Park’s neighborhoods that appeal to proactive seniors seeking social wellbeing that goes beyond clinical services. Here are three key elements that contribute to our residents’ physical, mental, and social wellness and ultimately, happiness.
Intelligent Design
One key benefit of living in a Village Park community is the opportunity to age in place. Every detail of our campus works intelligently and dynamically to create a lifestyle and community focused on social, physical, and mental wellbeing. By licensing the entire main campus for assisted living, we can easily convert our residents’ independent homes to assisted without moving or waiting. This helps residents develop close and lasting relationships with their neighbors, caregivers, chefs, etc. and enables couples to continue living in one home that adapts to both of their needs.
Social, Mental, and Physical Wellness
Living in a neighborhood that encourages healthy, nurturing, and supportive relationships is foundational for social wellbeing. A large body of clinical research has found that social isolation is correlated with cardiovascular disease, depression, and higher risk of mortality; therefore, meeting social needs is extremely important for complete health. At Village Park, we host engaging experiences and offer amenities intentionally selected to maximize social connection.
Not only do our communities put social wellness in reach but offer a more continuous program of services such as medication management (including diabetic medication management), regular wellness assessments, daily living assistance, and more. Higher levels of care can be provided through home healthcare services coming directly to our communities and are covered by Medicare Part A.
Well-equipped Caregivers
Our caregivers have one job: to provide excellent care for residents. Our high staff-to-resident ratios allow for personalized attention and compassionate care. Not only do we hire more staff, but we keep our care staff focused entirely on care and equip them with cutting-edge technology.
Visit our Leasing Center at 555 Wills Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009, call (470) 509-4557, or go to villageparkseniorliving.com to learn more about how Village Park Senior Living can help you or your loved one live a happier and healthier life today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.