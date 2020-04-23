What if someone you love gets sick or dies and you missed out on the chance to say goodbye…to tell them how important they are to you? These situations happen when there are car accidents, dementia, suicide, and now with COVID-19. How do you help when you cannot be with your loved one at the hospital by their bedside?
At Wilson Legal, we have encouraged our clients to create a Caregiver Guideline for years. It’s like a letter to a babysitter except it’s for you and not your kids. Remember writing that letter? You would include things like emergency contacts, the child’s doctor, allergies, meal plans – or foods the kids would actually eat. You’d specify bedtimes and quirky things like how they might like to run around naked for 5 minutes before PJs which is alright as long as you make them use the potty first. Or maybe they like a particular story before bed or a special stuffed animal or blankie.
Your letter to your future caregiver is very similar. Talk about your daily routine; what you like; what you don’t like. Things that make you frustrated or angry like someone leaving shoes in the middle of the floor or serving you watermelon without cutting it up first. Maybe you don’t ever miss the 10 o’clock news. You type this letter up and give it to your caregiver at home or at a hospital. Now you’re going to get taken care of the way you want to be taken care of. We have samples and a checklist available if you want some help creating your own.
