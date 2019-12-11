While most think summer sun exposure makes it the hardest season on skin, winter can be just as harsh. The fact is, winter brings with it cooler temperatures and decreased humidity that can quickly make the skin dry, cracked, flakey, and itchy. With dry air our skin loses moisture during these colder months, and its protective epidermal barrier (the outermost layer) becomes more prone to cracking and irritation by the environment, which leads to unsightly, itchy skin.For many, their skin can feel chapped and tight, and in some cases, may even crack open and bleed.
Having a winter skin care routine in place will help prevent and minimize the potential damage to your skin. The main goal of this routine is to help avoid stripping the protective oils from your skin, allowing it to retain its natural moisture. These steps include limiting time in the shower or bath to ten minutes or less and bathing with lukewarm, not hot water, followed by gently blotting your skin dry with a towel. After toweling off, a moisturizer or emollient should be applied to all affected skin, keeping in mind that thicker products sold in jars are more effective for severely dry skin. Choosing a moisturizer that you like and will use regularly will go a long way in helping keep your skin nourished over these colder, dryer months.
Another helpful tip is to get in the habit of applying moisturizer not only immediately following your shower or bath but also at least one other time during the day, making sure to pay special attention to any persistent dry spots. I also let my patients know that using a humidifier in the home will helpreplace some of the moisture that the heat in their house strips from the air. The winter season is also an opportunity to remind people that dehydration isn’t just something to be concerned about in warmer months: drink plenty of water as a way to help your skin cells stay hydrated and healthy. And, don’t forget to care for your lips, as they are just as likely to become dry and chapped as the rest of your body. Be sure to apply a liberal coat of lip balm with sunscreen included.
Having a winter care routine in place can make all the difference when it comes to keeping your skin healthy and happy. And, if you need a little help finding the right products and fine-tuning your routine, please do not hesitate to make an appointment for us to winter-proof your skin.
