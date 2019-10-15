Local banks succeed as their communities succeed. American Commerce Bank makes it a priority to champion community development efforts as well as the needs of its business banking customers.
American Commerce Bank served as the Gold Sponsor for this year’s Southeast Community Owner’s Conference (SECO) held recently at the Hilton Atlanta Airport hotel. SECO is a not-for-profit organization that brings together manufacturers, lenders, insurers and other industry representatives to advance the cause of affordable and attractive manufactured housing and related housing communities. Segments include self-storage facilities, RV parks, modular housing and mobile homes. ACB retired CEO Larry Mathews served as emcee for the event.
“SECO is an important conference for a variety of vendors and presenters. Some of our largest business customers participate as community investors, owners and builders”, said Carlos Laverde, ACB’s Atlanta market president. “Our bank serves as a premier lender to the investor-owner community, and we are proud to play leading role at this event”. SECO also provides a great opportunity for owners and investors to network and learn about developments in the industry. You can learn more about SECO at https://secoconference.com/about-seco/.
American Commerce Bank offers commercial and personal banking services to the North Fulton markets from its branch in Johns Creek. The bank offers customized lending solutions and SBA loan programs as well as highly convenient on-line banking and treasury management services. The bank’s experienced staff pride themselves in knowing their customers by name and in meeting the needs of businesses and their employees. ACB’s participation in the nation-wide CDARS network enables it to offer FDIC deposit insurance on balances well in excess of the standard $250,000 limit. In offering such services, ACB “brings big banking products down to the community bank level”, says Soraya Kenney, ACB’s John Creek branch manager. By catering lending and deposit services to the specific needs of business and consumer customers, ACB provides industry-leading solutions to support the growth and success of our communities.
For more information about American Commerce Bank, stop by the branch located at 10690 Medlock Bridge Road, or visit www.AmericanCommerceBank.com.
