By Dr. David Remaley
and Dr. Destinee Hood
Roswell Dental Care
Digital imaging has become one of the most important diagnostic tools for oral health professionals, and the greatest advance in the past decade has come with Cone-Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT). It uses a cone-shaped beam and digital processing to reconstruct a virtually distortion-free 3-D image of the patient’s complete skull or dental anatomy in a single pass, depending on the field of view.
This provides dentists and dental specialists with a critical and highly accurate diagnostic and treatment-planning tool. Research has demonstrated the benefits of CBCT over routine dental radiographs in diagnosis of maxillofacial pathology, bone loss, root resorption, alveolar fractures, implant placement, and more.
Dental Uses of Cone Beam Imaging
Dental cone beam 3D images allow dentists to give you a better diagnosis and help prepare for a variety of dental procedures. Common dental uses of cone beam imaging include:
• Quick and accurate placement of dental implants. Our dentists can perform this procedure from start to finish right here in our office!
• Planning for tooth extractions.
• Diagnosing temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ).
• Quick and thorough evaluation of your jaw, sinuses, and nasal cavity.
• Dental treatment planning for sleep apnea and airway problems
• Detecting and treating tumors of the jaw.
• Determining tooth orientation and bone structure
• Locating tooth and mouth pain.
• Planning certain reconstructive and cosmetic procedures.
• More accurate root canal therapy
However, there remain barriers to readily embracing CBCT technology. As with any new diagnostic equipment, many offices may be slow to adopt CBCT systems due to the expense, learning curve, or even regulatory restrictions that vary according to region. Roswell Dental Care has invested in the CBCT scanner and is one of only a small percentage of general dental offices that have this technology. This is just another way Roswell Dental Care is committed to the best treatment for our patients!
Yet CBCT has become the diagnostic standard, allowing visualizations that simply could not be imagined just a few years ago at doses approximating that of conventional two dimensional (2-D)panoramic radiology.
Because fewer images are needed for diagnosis – often just a single scan will provide accurate diagnostic information – patients are properly diagnosed, triaged, and treated the first time. This reduces treatment ambiguity. The process for undergoing a CBCT x-ray is surprisingly simple. The patient stands upright as the x-ray machine rotates around their head producing a three dimensional (3-D) image that allows the dental professional to diagnose the problem one section at a time.
Radiation exposure from CBCT is up to 10 times less than that incurred from medical CT scanning, which exposes a patient to a dose of approximately 400 to 1000 µSv.
How does this compare to other forms of radiation?
The average effective dose from background radiation is about 3 mSv per year. The adult effective dose from a CT exam of the abdomen is roughly equivalent to the adult effective dose from roughly 400 chest X-rays.
CBCT units delivering the lowest doses are nearly equivalent to the dose of the panoramic exam, allowing dental professionals to benefit from the power of 3-D while limiting the risk associated with radiation exposure.
By comparison, 2-D images show only the length and breadth of the anatomy with distortion. CBCT adds depth, thus giving the clinician multiplanar views of the volume. This further improves diagnostic abilities and reduces the need to take multiple X-rays.
WE ALWAYS WELCOME NEW PATIENTS. Give our office a call at (470) 288-1152 to make an appointment today. We offer a comprehensive list of general, restorative and cosmetic dental services designed to meet the needs of the entire family. Visit our website at www.roswelldentalcare.com to read our great reviews from our patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.