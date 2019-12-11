When we think of cancer treatments, we typically think of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. But did you know that you might have some great cancer fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet at home?
It turns out that many drugs which have been approved for non-cancer indications are found in subsequent research to have an anticancer effect. The most well-known of these is the diabetes drug metformin. In addition to its blood sugar lowering effects, metformin has also been shown to kill cancer stem cells, a key in cancer’s spread.
The cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins have also been found to have an anticancer effect, by affecting the way cancer cells use fat and carbohydrates for fuel. Even baby aspirin, taken by millions of Americans each day for its cardiovascular benefits, has anticancer activity by reducing inflammation and also affects the way cancer cells communicate.
These are just a few of the many drugs which have been shown in studies to have an anticancer effect. However, it is worth noting that these drugs are not FDA approved to treat cancer, so their use is considered “off-label.” As always, please discuss this with your oncologist to see if these medications might be a helpful addition to your treatment regimen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.