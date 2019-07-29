Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty congratulates Bill Rawlings, Senior Vice President and Managing Broker of the North Atlanta Office, on being presented the 2019 National Chairman’s Leadership Award from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Bill has been a dedicated supporter and committed advocate for LLS over the past several years and is the only volunteer in the country to receive this special recognition, which designates an individual who has provided expertise and guidance that have helped LLS achieve new levels of success.
He first became involved with LLS in 2015 through the Man & Woman of the Year campaign where he won Atlanta’s Runner-Up Award. The following year he served as Corporate Walk Chair for Light the Night, helping elevate the campaign in the Atlanta market. Bill joined the Georgia Chapter Board of Trustees in 2017. Last year, Bill became the Board’s Trustee Development Chair and in July will assume the role of Board Chairman. Over the last 12 months, the Georgia Chapter raised $11.3M.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS Mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life for patients and their family. LLS funds life-saving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.