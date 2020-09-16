Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty is honored to have been chosen as the 2020 Best Real Estate Brokerage of North Atlanta by APPEN Media Group for the fifth year in a row! We pride ourselves on creating relationships with our clients and successfully helping them find the homes of their dreams. Our focus is on our clients, as we provide million-dollar marketing for homes in all price ranges and believe that service defines the Sotheby’s International Realty® brand, not price point.

There are numerous benefits to using an agent when you are in the market to buy a new home, as this can be a stressful and intimidating process. Having a licensed professional to help walk you through the buying process can help to relieve the pressure and make your experience more enjoyable. Especially for a first-time home buyer, an agent will be by your side to answer your questions and concerns and prepare you for potential obstacles that may arise while professionally marketing your home to prospective buyers.

Finding the right home for you: Once you determine what you are looking for, the next step will be for your REALTOR® to book appointments and walk you through potential homes. These appointments can help narrow down your criteria and determine what you truly desire in a home. Your REALTOR® will have the knowledge to explain the area, neighborhoods, schools and valuable information you will need to know before making a final decision to purchase a home.

Negotiating an offer: Your agent will advise you on an acceptable offer price, while also helping you to negotiate a deal that could save you money. This is such a crucial part of buying a home, and it allows your REALTOR® to use their expertise in the negotiation process.

Professional recommendations: There are so many aspects to buying a home and professional resources are always needed. Agents make suggestions on reliable sources they have used in the past, from a trustworthy mortgage broker to home inspectors – just another way a real estate agent can help to relieve stress during the process of finding a new home.

Overcoming obstacles: During the due-diligence period, new issues can arise and a real estate professional can help counsel you toward a solution. This is a time when negotiation is key and it is extremely helpful to have someone on your side who is knowledgeable, experienced, calm and in control, should a situation occur.

Article is adapted from: www.realtor.com/advice/buy/what-is-a-buyers-agent-used-for