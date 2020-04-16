Everyone loves “free samples”: chocolates at the candy store, cheese cubes at the grocer. But banks giving away money? Seems like an idea for a Dr. Seuss book.
It’s hard to find humor in our current environment, but bankers above all else need to have a positive attitude these days, because our communities are under stress and need help. The effort to distribute $ billions through the SBA’s “forgivable loan” program has been an all-hands effort at most community banks. In less than a month, the banking industry has transformed from a lending and payment business to the country’s foremost financial relief enterprise.
There are four separate relief programs being administered through the SBA: the Paycheck Protection Program, EIDL loan advances, Express Bridge Loans and SBA debt relief. These programs will be enormously beneficial to business owners—but learning about them and navigating each option requires time, effort and support. While banks are the entry point for PPP loans, the SBA itself is the gateway for the other three programs.
“We’ve already processed dozens of applications”, says ACB lender Gary Lochbaum, “and customers are signing electronic loan documents every day. We’re proud of the effort from everyone on our team, and it’s amazing to see that we already have $ millions in our PPP loan pipeline. This is a challenge, but it’s also a rewarding experience”.
Deno Andros of Alpha-Omega Companies was an early PPP applicant: “The financial guidance and caring touch provided by American Commerce Bank means a lot to us!”, he says.
For more information about the SBA’s various support programs, type “SBA funding programs coronavirus relief” into your web browser, or visit American Commerce Bank’s website, which includes links to these important programs.
American Commerce Bank specializes in customized solutions for commercial and consumer banking customers. The bank offers market-leading deposit rates as well as convenient on-line banking and treasury management services. By structuring terms to the specific needs of borrowers, ACB is a champion of local business owners.
For more information about American Commerce Bank, stop by the branch located at 10690 Medlock Bridge Road, or visit www.AmericanCommerceBank.com.
