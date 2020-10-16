Vinings Bank is the last locally owned community bank headquartered in Cobb County with a location in Smyrna and Alpharetta. We are focused on providing full-service banking to businesses, their owners, and professionals in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. We have created specialized accounts for both business and individual clients, with an interest-bearing, free checking account that represents customized banking solutions not found at larger institutions.

Decisions involving account management, credit, and service offerings are made locally by a bank professional that knows what is best for you and your business. Vinings Bank offers a full range of electronic banking services, including online banking, bill pay, mobile banking, merchant services, ACH origination, and both personal and corporate credit cards. We also utilize resources of deposit placement services for clients thus being able to secure/insure large deposit relationships totaling One Hundred and Seventy Million Dollars.

Our SBA Team has been outstanding and dedicated while working with our customers to fulfill their borrowing needs. Vinings Bank is proud to announce that we received the 2019 SBA Pacesetter Award because our 7(a) loan dollars increased by 787%. This just proves that we are a community bank that is giving back to the communities we serve. Our team has the experience to help you achieve your financial goals. Call us today at 770-437-0004.