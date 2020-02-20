VININGS BANK PRODUCT AND SERVICE SPOTLIGHT – Commercial Loan Products
Our Commercial and Small Business Loan Products are customized to assist our clients’ access to capital for the purchase, acquisition, and expansion of their operational and hard asset needs. Loan approval and other key decision are made locally by people that know and understand their customers.
OUR COMMERCIAL BANKERS HAVE EXPERIENCE PROVIDING:
• General, specialized and custom equipment financing
• Accounts receivable and inventory expansion
• Financing the purchase and/or expansion of new offices, warehouses, and production or distribution facilities
• Refinance and restructure of business-related debt
• Letters of Credit
COMMERCIAL LINES OF CREDIT
Meet with one of our professional Commercial Bankers and let them explain the benefits of our flexible Line of Credit and how this financing vehicle can benefit your company. A Line of Credit can help with seasonal cash flow needs, inventory purchases and business expansion.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AND CONSTRUCTION FINANCING
Vinings Bank understands the banking and financing needs of both seasoned and growing companies. Our real estate project capabilities can provide for:
• Purchase financing of owner-occupied facilities
• New construction and/or expansion of office, warehouse and production properties
• Investment properties
• Construction financing for select single family residential builders
Our experienced team will provide to you the expertise to determine what type of loan will fit your needs.
Give us a call at 770-437-0004 with any questions that you have regarding our loan products.
Next month we will cover our SBA Loan Program and the Vinings Bank Mortgage Program.
