I recently had a business coach discuss the Rule of 10 in decision making. These past few months it seems like time has sped up – as if we are living more life in less time.
The rules of how we live seem to change weekly and even daily. Sometimes our first reaction is to make a knee-jerk decision. I have found that I am getting responses so quickly that people aren’t really thinking about what they are choosing.
So I thought this lessen might be a good one for today. The Rule of 10 when making decisions goes like this. BEFORE you decide and respond to a circumstance or a question, ask yourself these four (4) questions:
- How will I feel about my decision in 10-minutes?
- How will I feel about my decision in 10-weeks?
- How will I feel about my decision in 10-months?
- How will I feel about my decision in 10-years?
When you’re asking yourself these 4 questions, think about what could change in the next weeks, months and years that might cause you to change your mind about the decision you’d make in this instant. Take a breath.
