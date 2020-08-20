Senate Bill 157 was unanimously passed by the General Assembly during the 2019 session and was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on May 2, 2019.
Community banks can now accept local government funds and secure them by utilizing the FDIC Insurance of multiple banks. Nationally, more than 4,000 banks participate in these programs.
Previously, community banks were required to purchase government bonds when a government deposit was made. This new law allows banks, including those in rural Georgia, to accept local government funds and allows them to reinvest the funds by loaning money back to their own communities. This increased lending will spur business growth, jobs, and boost statewide economic activity.
Senate Bill 157 reflects Governor Kemp’s theme of Georgians First. For more information, contact Vinings Bank @ 770-437-0004 to discuss the benefits of this new program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.