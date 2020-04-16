2020 was supposed to be a big year for you. You had goals and dreams. Now it probably feels like you’ve had the wind knocked out of you. What plans do you move forward on? How does the current pandemic change your plans or should it? The Coronavirus Pandemic has changed the way we live drastically for at least a few month and may continue to change the way we live and work. Many of us are adjusting to this new “normal” and wondering if it will be permanent or if we will get back to the way live used to be. Many families were planning to make some big changes this year like selling a home. Some families are wondering whether or not to keep moving forward with their plans.
Here are three key questions to ask yourself. First, take a look at the original purpose of your project or purchase – was it a luxury item or project or something that would help you in a recession? Second, would you delay the project or purchase if the effects of the pandemic affected us for 2-3 months versus 6-9 months or longer? Third, what about employment and savings? What stress will you be under if you complete the project or purchase now and are laid off or your employment is decreased?
Like many of you, this pandemic caught me at a point when I was nearly done with a large project. My decision to proceed with the project was based upon the probability that the pandemic may be affecting us longer than 2-3 months. Hear about my project and how and why I came to decide to finish it during the pandemic. I will be telling my story on Thursday, April 30th, at 3:00pm. I hope you’ll join me by clicking the link for the webinar at Wilson-legal.com/contact. Have a great Thursday!
