“Community banks offer local service and personal convenience”, says Soraya Kenney, American Commerce Bank’s Johns Creek branch manager. “That’s why we continue to thrive in a ‘big bank’ market like north Atlanta. We are always available to our customers. When someone calls our offices, a real person answers the phone. The only time you’ll ever hear a recorded voice is when our branch is closed!”

A focus on personal service has given rise to the bank’s recent hashtag promotion: #DYBDT, short for “Does Your Bank Do This?”

“Our service offering is aligned with the way our customers bank”, says Karen Chavarria, one of ACB’s personal bankers. “We price our services to be value-added instead of some that could otherwise seem more like penalties. “For example, our overdraft account transfer fee is only $5. Some of our competitors charge several times that amount just to help clear a check”. Our bank also has “de-minimis” limits that save customers money by allowing a check to clear if it’s within $5 of the customer account balance. “Features like these save our customers money—and make access to their money more convenient.”

American Commerce Bank operates from three locations: Johns Creek, Tallahassee, FL and its headquarters in Bremen, GA. Over the past several years, the Johns Creek branch has committed itself to community service, including sponsorship of the Johns Creek Police Department’s annual Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics, and financial literacy seminars presented for community residents. In response to the Covid pandemic, ACB was proud to fund more than 150 loans to area businesses as part of the essential “PPP” lending program.

American Commerce Bank is the proud winner of Appen Media’s 2020 “Best of North Atlanta” for the banking category. “I’m proud that our contributions are being recognized”, adds Kenney.

American Commerce Bank specializes in customized solutions for commercial and consumer banking customers. The bank offers market-leading deposit rates as well as convenient on-line banking and treasury management services. By structuring terms to the specific needs of borrowers, ACB is a champion of local business owners and community residents.

For more information about American Commerce Bank, stop by the branch located at 10690 Medlock Bridge Road, or visit www.AmericanCommerceBank.com