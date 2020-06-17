Since March, pretty much the entire banking industry has been busy with the work of arranging and funding Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans. As anyone who’s been involved with this emergency program can attest, the rules keep changing, the documents keep piling up…but the assistance has helped millions of small business owners.
American Commerce Bank is proud to relay that (so far!) it’s funded more than $12 million of PPP loans to 157 business customers. That may not seem like a lot compared to some larger banks, but there are 157 anxious stories behind those totals…and each (so far!) has a happy ending for a business owner.
“I applied first at my ‘big bank’”, said Art Campbell, president of National Interiorscape Network. I’d been a customer there for more than 35 years. After more than two weeks of delay, I was frustrated and decided to reach out to American Commerce Bank in Johns Creek, where I’d opened an account just a couple of months earlier. Gary Lochbaum, one of the bank’s commercial lenders, called me back in less than 5 minutes - and had the application to me in less than 30 minutes! They got it processed in a couple of days, and I had my money only a few days after that. From the very beginning, Gary understood how important the PPP loan would be for our small consulting business during this challenging time. As a small business owner, it’s terrific to know a banker who makes you feel like a business partner rather than a number in line!”
“We processed dozens of applications”, says Lochbaum. “It’s been a challenge, but it’s also a rewarding experience.”
American Commerce Bank specializes in customized solutions for commercial and consumer banking customers. By catering to the specific needs of its customers, ACB is a champion of local business owners.
NIN is an international network of interior landscaping companies. Check them out at www.interiorscapenetwork.com.
For more information about American Commerce Bank, stop by the branch located at 10690 Medlock Bridge Road, or visit www.AmericanCommerceBank.com
