Many homeowners have previously bought and sold homes in the past. However, selling a home as a Senior can be more complicated, due to unique issues and decisions that need to be made. Though Seniors usually make the final decision on selling, it is not uncommon for adult children to help them through the entire process. Questions arise such as:
• Is moving the best alternative now, or later?
• What is the best way to “downsize” a lifetime’s worth of possessions and family heirlooms?
• Are there tax issues related to the sale?
• What is the effect of taking a lump sum of funds? Will this be invested or used for the next home?
• Should one lease or buy the next home?
The financial, logistical and emotional issues related to a move can be stressful for the entire family. Everyone has an opinion! Seniors and their adult children may feel conflict and confusion on the best direction to take.
For more information contact:
Dan Griffin
Broker/Realtor
SRES-Seniors Real Estate Specialist
Keller Williams First Atlanta
770-843-2175
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.