Arbor Terrace of Johns Creek uses Teepa Snow’s trademarked Gem Programming, Positive Personal Approach and other techniques in caring for residents with a dementia challenge. This approach helps families relate to their loved one in a meaningful, engaging way.
They offer personal appointments and tours for families to come and learn more about the Arbor Advantage and their 60-day guarantee of satisfaction. This exemplary resort-style community offers beautiful apartments for Seniors at every stage of their care needs.
They have several floorplans for Assisted Living and in their Bridges neighborhood. Families love Bridges higher engagement activities designed for early cognitive challenges. Their Evergreen Memory Care Neighborhood is available for when higher care is needed on their dementia journey. They also offer a furnished suite when needed.
Families can now focus on the relationship with their loved one in a less stressful manner and begin to feel the peace of mind that comes from knowing their loved ones are exceptionally cared for by a well trained caring team of professionals. Call Arbor Terrace of Johns Creek at 770-676-2410 to schedule a personal tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.