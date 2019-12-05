The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association hosted the 39th annual Professionalism (OBIE) Awards which took place Saturday, October 26th at the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta. With over 100 different categories, the OBIE Awards highlights those in the home- building industry for excellence in building, marketing and personal achievements. Berk- shire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Proper- ties’ New Homes Division, CITY HAUS developer solutions, Marketing Results, and their builder clients took home an unprecedented 32 awards; 17 Gold and 15 Silver, including the highly sought-after Community of the Year award, for Patrick Malloy Communities’ Kyle Farm.
GOLD
• Detached Community of the Year – Kyle Farm/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Single Family Builder – Detached (Builds 100+ Homes/Year) $400,000-$499,999 – Kyle Farm/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Single Family Builder – Detached (Builds 100+ Homes/Year) $700,000-$799,999 – Hillandale/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Single Family Builder – Detached (Builds 100+ Homes/Year) $800,000-$899,999 – Hillandale/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Newspaper Ad – Hillandale/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Print Ad – New Home Publication – Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Brochure – Community – East Haven/St. Clair Holdings
• Best Logo – Corporate-Associate – Loudermilk Custom Homes
• Best Logo – Community – Annandelle Farms/Southern Homes & Restoration Group
• Best Flyer/Mailer – East Haven/St. Clair Holdings
• Best Off-site Signage – Milton Run/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Advertising Campaign- Builder – Budget under $10,000 – Hillandale/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Advertising Campaign- Developer – Budget over $10,000 – Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Social Media Application – Builder/Developer – East Haven/St. Clair Holdings
• Best Social Media Application – Associate – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties New Homes Division
• Best Marketing Campaign/ Promotion – Builder Budget over $10,000 – Soleil Laurel Canyon/Patrick Malloy Communities & Southeast Capital Companies
• Best Marketing Campaign/ Promotion – Associate Budget under $10,000 -Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties New Homes Division
SILVER
• Single Family Builder Detached (Builds 1 – 25 Homes/Year) $400,000-$499,999 – Sterling on the Lake/Harcrest Homes, LLC – Westin Single
• Family Builder Detached (Builds 1 – 25 Homes/Year) $400,000-$499,999 – Sterling on the Lake/Harcrest Homes, LLC – Highlands
• Single Family Builder Detached (Builds 1 – 25 Homes/Year) $500,000-$599,999 – Sterling on the Lake/Harcrest Homes, LLC
• Single Family Builder Detached (Builds 100+ Homes/Year) $600,000-$699,999 – Wescott/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Single Family Builder Detached (Luxury Builders) $1.5 Million to $2 Million – The Manor Golf & Country Club/Loudermilk Custom Homes
• Best Building Design – Attached Model $600,000-$699,999 – East Haven/St. Clair Holdings
• Best Amenity Package 499 units and under/total build out – Kyle Farm/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Interior Merchandising – Detached Model $800,000 and above – Milton Run/The Interior Partners & Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Magazine Ad – Smyrna Grove/Southeast Capital Companies
• Best On-site Signage – Wescott/Patrick Malloy Communities
• Best Realtor Promotion – Developer/Builder – Soleil Laurel Canyon/Patrick Malloy Communities & Southeast Capital Companies
• Best Website – Builder/Developer – Loudermilk Custom Homes
• Best Online Banner or Box Ad – The Gates at King Springs/Waters Edge Group
• Best Email Marketing Message – East Haven/St. Clair Holdings
• Best Marketing Campaign/Promotion-Builder Budget under $10,000 – Airline O4W Condominiums/Capital City Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.