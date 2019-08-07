Anchors Chiropractic has been serving the Dunwoody and surrounding communities since 1969. Opened in 1969 by Dr. James Anchors in Chamblee, he moved to Dunwoody in the early 1970’s and bought the old Sparks grocery store that was at the corner of Jett Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon.
In 1997, he was joined in practice by his son, Dr. Brad Anchors, who has been in practice now for over twenty years. They have served many generations of families and just welcomed a 5th generation patient from one family. Together, they have helped many people get better from a multitude of problems, including but not limited to: back and neck pain, headaches (all types), sports injuries, disc problems, sciatica, arm and/or leg pain.
Dr. Anchors utilizes the latest technology in practice incorporating gentle chiropractic adjusting (no twisting, cracking or popping) that achieves amazing results.
If you or someone you know is suffering, call Anchors Chiropractic to get the help you need.
