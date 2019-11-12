Do you know who is your most accessible healthcare provider? Is it your doctor? Your nurse? No, it is your pharmacist; not any pharmacist but your independent pharmacist.
Customer Service
Independent pharmacies know their customers. You’re like family to them. There is a personal relationship and a foundation built on trust.
Pricing
Big box pharmacies would like you to believe that they are less expensive than shopping at a local independent pharmacy. In general Independents offer greater price value for majority of prescriptions.
Shorter Wait Times
People don’t like to wait. Independent pharmacies not only provide shorter wait times but also offer the convenience of personalized care and home delivery.
Services Offered
Speaking of services, shop an independent pharmacy for a slew of offerings such as:
• Prescriptions, OTC and Natural products
• Immunizations.
• Free Home Delivery.
• Medication Therapy Management.
• Medicare Part D Planning.
• Weekly Planners: This feature is particularly beneficial to those who tend to forget to take their medication.
• Unit Dose Packaging: Attention caregivers who are required to have your patient’s prescriptions individually packaged.
• Emergency On-Call Service
Accuracy and Knowledge
The last time you visited your local chain pharmacy, did you even see the pharmacist. At an independent pharmacy, the pharmacist might even be the one who completes your transaction!
Build a relationship with your local independent pharmacy and discover the personalized services that you really need, at prices you can afford. The only thing you’ll be left wondering is why you didn’t make the change sooner.
Please call our pharmacy at (470) 275 6795 for more Information.
