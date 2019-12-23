Emblem Alpharetta is a prestigious apartment community for active 55+ adults located in the heart of Alpharetta, Ga. We offer spacious and open 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans and townhomes.
Our community provides luxury, renovated apartment homes to meet the needs of active adults in the area without sacrificing any of the comforts of your home.
Our elegant homes include wood vinyl plank flooring, subway tile backsplash, gorgeous quartz countertops with under-mount sinks and washer and dryers in every home. Choose a sunroom or a balcony and stainless-steel appliances to add to the luxurious look. Enjoy the convenience of elevator access in all buildings, a covered garage parking deck and valet trash service.
Emblem Alpharetta is located about 2.5 miles away from Avalon, a vibrant shopping and dining area, 1.0 mile from North Point Mall and only 4.5 mile from Downtown Roswell.
We invite you to come and meet our amazing activity director that focuses solely on keeping a full calendar of social events for the community. Our weekly social hours are a big hit here at Emblem! If you enjoy art, playing cards, Wii, Bocci or other games, join one of our groups for weekly club activities and gatherings.
Coming soon to Emblem is an on-site hair and nail salon for your beauty needs as well as a gorgeous clubhouse and all new equipment in our state-of-the-art fitness center and group exercise classes. Yoga, cardio strength and functional fitness are just a few of the many group fitness classes that we offer to help you stay at your best.
For our residents with a green thumb, our Garden Club invites you to come and play in the dirt in our raised bed Vegetable and Flower Garden.
Discover Emblem Alpharetta, beautiful apartment community just for 55+ at 1000 Fanfare Way, Alpharetta, Ga. 30009. Visit our website at www.EmblemAlpharettAapts.com/ for additional information and a gallery of our community.
Call today to see your new apartment home built with you in mind: 678-919-3190
