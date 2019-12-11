As the holiday season approaches, we all struggle with trying to find just the right thing for those we love. There are two recipients on your list, an older loved one and a family caregiver, where a gift can be life changing – the gift of care.
Watching a favorite holiday movie, creating a photo memory book or putting together a hobby basket are all thoughtful ideas. The perfect gift for your older loved one, however, may be the one that lets them maintain their independence and age in place in the comfort and security of their own home. For the first time in history, there are over 50 million seniors in the United States. A third of those over age 65 live alone, and half of those beyond age 85 are on their own. Beyond physical support needs, seniors often experience loneliness and isolation.
For your older loved one, other family members may want to contribute to a group gift of companionship and skilled caregiving that can be rewarding for all. Just a few days a week can make a beautiful difference in our clients’ lives. Home Helpers of Alpharetta knows that despite the passing years, each of our clients has a youthful spirit. Engaging that lets us share in the richness of their lives, both past and present. Our carefully matched and talented caregivers not only bring skills, but a heart centered approach and positive spirit that boosts confidence and provides the best quality of life for our clients and their families.
Caregivers can assist with all personal care, help around the house, accompany them on doctor’s visits or social outings and provide specialized care for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. If your loved one is just getting home from a rehabilitation center or recovering from surgery, we can help safely speed up recovery.
You may have a family caregiver on your list. Four in ten adults now care for a sick or elderly loved one, and family caregivers are “the new normal”. The typical family caregiver is female and between the ages of 45 and 64. They find portions of the experience very rewarding but are pulled in many different directions by the challenges of family and work - life balance. Family caregivers who have a higher burden of hands-on care often have increased stress, health and financial problems.
Everyone needs support. A skilled Home Helpers caregiver helps provide some private time, lends balance and relieves some of the stress a family caregiver feels. They help provide peace of mind and ensure the family caregiver and older loved one in your family can enjoy life to its fullest. As needs change, care can grow from six hours a day, several days a week, to 24/7 or live in care.
We’re here to help. Call us at (678) 430-8511 for a free in-home consultation. Together we can develop a customized plan to create the ideal gift of care.
