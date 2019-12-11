Many of our patients desire the opportunity to achieve a more beautiful, youthful smile and are excited to learn of the benefits of a smile makeover. Since a smile makeover involves the combination of multiple dental cosmetic treatments to address a variety of concerns, the ultimate costs associated with the procedure vary for each patient depending on the extent of treatment needed.
Some of the factors that can impact the total cost of cosmetic smile makeover include:
• Which combination of procedures you choose for your treatment plan
• The location of the affected teeth
• Any laboratory costs that are necessary
During the initial smile consultation process Dr, Remaley and Dr. Hood will review your smile makeover options in detail, allowing you to make an educated decision about your teeth and gums. At that time, they will begin to create your customized treatment plan. A member of our team will then come up with an overall cost estimate and talk with you about your payment options.
Our doctors are extensively trained in cosmetic dentistry and have helped many patients completely renew their smiles! For more information about smile makeovers, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Remaley and Dr. Hood to have your smile evaluated and receive an accurate estimate for your treatment give Roswell Dental Care a call at 470.288.1152.
