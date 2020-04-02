GHSA board meets, but talks of continuing season a moot point

GEORGIA — The Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees met April 2 to discuss ways it could continue the spring sports season, but those talks were nixed from the agenda.
The move followed an announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp on April 1 that all K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, effectively cancelling the season.
The outlook for the season was already bleak when Kemp announced last month that schools would remain closed until April 24, but there was still some hope the GHSA could piece together an expedited season.
Fulton County Athletic Director Steven Craft is a member of the board and shared his sympathies for the state’s senior student-athletes.
“They have worked for four years, not only for athletics, but prom, graduation, all these things they have been thinking about for four years, to have that taken away is heartbreaking,” Craft said.
At the same time, Craft said he supports the governor’s decision.
“This was the right decision, and it was a decision that needed to be made,” he said. “As hard as it is for [senior student-athletes] at this time, as they grow older, they will understand. In a way this prepares them for life. You can sit back and be upset and think negative thoughts, or you can reflect on all the great memories you did have. It can teach you to live in the moment.”
The board had planned to discuss ways to potentially resume spring sports if possible, including abbreviated seasons with only two teams from each region reaching the playoffs instead of four.
One option considered for next season was granting athletes an added year of eligibility. The NCAA recently approved a measure that gives spring sport athletes another season of eligibility, but that idea was shot down quickly by the GHSA.
“The reality of it is that would have all kinds of impacts,” Craft said. “It would affect this group, and then the group after them and then the next group. And would we give a senior and a sophomore an added year? It is just not feasible. There is no way to remedy that.”
A letter published after the meeting by GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines said the National Federation of State High School Association’s eight-semester limit on eligibility will remain in place for the GHSA.
“As sad and disappointing as this spring has been, there is a backward trickle effect, and there are many unintended consequences associated with waiving this by-law,” Hines said. “GHSA activities and sports are education-based and exist as an extension of the classroom. The culmination of all activities of a student is to lead to graduation, and this will have taken place for our seniors. This is not the situation any of us would like to be in, but the eight-semester rule will remain in effect.”
The cancellation of the season and ongoing pandemic could affect the 2020-21 season. Craft and the Board of Trustees are beginning to make contingency plans for next year.
There were no votes taken at the April 2 meeting, but the board did discuss pushing back physical exam requirements. Other talks included allowing volleyball, softball and cheerleading tryouts in the summer. Normally tryouts for these sports are held in the spring ahead of the next academic year because the seasons start immediately after schools are back in session.
“Everyone wants to return to normal, and in a perfect world we get back to training and summer workouts and we are ready to hit the ground running,” he said. “But we also have to be smart and make plans in case we don’t start then, and all decisions are based on student safety. We still have to give athletes that conditioning period and time to get back in shape.”
Craft credited the GHSA with its communications during the school shutdown and hopes its actions, those of state health officials and the community will “flatten the curve.”
“The GHSA and everybody else is still requesting all students abide by social distancing guidelines, it’s more important than ever,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.