ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell High School recently announced its new Head Counselor and Student Services Department Chair Yolandria Wyche.
Wyche joins Roswell from Lakeside High School in DeKalb County, where she served since 2015. As the head counselor at Lakeside, she led efforts to increase the graduation rate for Hispanic students and developed strategies to educate all students about post-secondary and career options. Wyche also led mental health awareness efforts and established a college readiness program known as “College Cafe.”
The mission of the Roswell High School Student Services Department is to help students, families and staff on the path toward student achievement. As advocates, members of Student Services work to ensure that every student receives an equal opportunity for excellence and the ability to graduate on time to be ready for college or work.
Wyche has previous school counseling experience at Stockbridge High School, Cooper Middle School and Hampton Middle School. She has a background as a Special Education and Exceptional Learner teacher at several schools.
Wyche has previously served as a mentor to new counselors in Cobb County Schools and has presented at several conferences, including the Georgia School Counselor Association and the Southern Association for College Admission Counseling. She also has experience with Naviance, the new college and career readiness software recently purchased by Fulton County Schools.
Wyche holds an educational specialist degree in school counseling leadership from Jacksonville State University, a master’s degree in school counseling from the University of West Alabama, a master’s degree in education from Troy University and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Georgia State University.
