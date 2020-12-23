Summit Hill Elementary held its annual Spelling Bee on December 17th. Josh
Wallace, won the competition by spelling Scandinavia. Liam Mehmedbasic was the runner-up. Pictured: Liam Mehmedbasic (runner-up), Dr. Lorrie Bearen (principal), and Josh Wallace (1st place winner).
