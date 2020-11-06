JOHNS CREEK— State Bridge Crossing Elementary School was among a group of 47 public schools recently named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education.
It is the only Fulton County school to earn the distinction this year, and joins eight other Georgia schools honored.
The national recognition is based on either a school's overall academic performance or its progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. State Bridge Crossing was awarded Blue Ribbon status in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.
Principal Bridgette Marques said the accomplishments of the students reflect the hard work of the staff and the support of the school community.
“Our [teachers] have mastered personalized instruction and research-based, carefully planned lessons that instill a profound love of learning," Marques said. "I believe [this approach] led to the school's National Blue Ribbon.”
Each year, the U.S. Department of Education evaluates up to 420 nominated schools, both private and public, before selecting the nation’s Blue Ribbon Schools.
Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program includes approximately 9,000 schools from across the nation, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination every five years.
All nominated public schools must meet performance targets set by the state in categories including reading, English/language arts, mathematics, graduation rates and other academic indicators.
The Fulton County School System currently has 15 schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.