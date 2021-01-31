ATLANTA — State leaders in education and public health have convened a working group of school superintendents to help develop plans for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and school staff across all 180 systems.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and their staffs will meet with the superintendents to gather information to be used as statewide models.
Georgia Department of Education spokeswoman Meghan Frick said the 13 superintendents on the working group represent various regions of the state and have been proactive in developing local distribution plans for vaccinations.
“We worked to select districts that have already developed strong plans for faculty and staff vaccinations and [represent] small, midsize and large districts in urban, suburban and rural Georgia,” Frick said.
Absent were any superintendents from the state’s four largest school districts — Gwinnett, Cobb, Dekalb and Fulton — which account for nearly 30 percent of the state’s public school enrollment.
Frick noted superintendents from Atlanta and Marietta city school districts are part of the 13-member committee, along with school leaders from Cherokee, Douglas and Henry counties.
“There are five metro districts included, but it was important to include districts from other parts of the state as well,” Frick said.
Other counties represented on the working group include Appling, Baldwin, Bibb, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Early and Lumpkin.
She noted the goal of the advisory group is not to create required procedures, but to provide “best practices” that can be used by other districts.
Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ of the statewide vaccination plan, which prioritizes vaccinations for healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 or older and their caregivers, and first responders.
The state’s teachers and school staff are prioritized in Phase 1B, along with other non-healthcare essential workers. No time frame has been released as to when Phase 1B will open.
Jumping the line has consequences. Last week a medical facility in Elbert County in northwest Georgia was suspended from additional vaccine supplies for six months after it allowed teachers and school staff to receive vaccinations.
Frick said the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is the key to the full reopening of schools around the state.
“While the majority of districts are already offering five days a week of in-person instruction, staff vaccinations should provide for widespread and consistent re-openings statewide,” Frick said.
