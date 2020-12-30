Northwestern Middle won top honors in the Georgia Technology Student Association for virtual competition Tech Day. The school’s Engineering Club, led by students Medhya Sivaganesh and Elena Breedlove, placed first in the Rube Goldberg Machine competition. The club is designed to enhance personal development, leadership, and career opportunities in STEM industries. This was the first competition for the Northwestern team which competed against teams from across the state.
Milton High senior softball catcher Olivia Stefl was selected for the Georgia Dugout Club All-State Team. The club comprises coaches and teams from every region in the state and graduating seniors who have excelled in their softball season. Coaches from a player’s team will nominate the player and send the performance stats for the season. Coaches who serve as GADC officers will then vote on submissions and select the All-State Team. Beyond her superior athletic performance, Olivia is known to be a leader with her work ethic and a team motivator. She was given the nickname “Momma Bear” by the players.
Milton High and Roswell High won top national honors in the 2020 Georgia Scholastic Press Association evaluation for General Excellence in literary magazines and yearbooks. Their magazines, The Globe and Vox, scored "superior," which is the highest rating in the national competition. Milton also won the top award in the Poem and Spread Design categories and All-Georgia (first place) for Large Schools category.
Johns Creek High's school literature magazine, ”The Pulse,” was honored with a Crown Award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association's 97th Scholastic Convention. The national award honors the best in student journalism from across the nation, with only a few high schools given the honor each year. This year, Johns Creek was one of only two Crown Award honorees. The ceremony is normally held at Columbia University in New York City, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be virtual. Winners will record a 30-second acceptance speech, which will be used as a voiceover for the slideshow of winning publications.
