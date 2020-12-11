CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County School Board recently named Laura Webb principal of New Hope Elementary School, scheduled to open in August 2022.
Webb currently serves as principal at Big Creek Elementary, and has spent her entire career in elementary education.
Webb came to Forsyth County Schools in 2015 from Fulton County Schools where she began her teaching career in 2000. She served first as a teacher at Dunwoody Springs Elementary and later Wilson Creek Elementary, before being tapped as the district’s Elementary Mathematics Specialist from 2004 to 2010.
Her first leadership role was as assistant principal at Dolvin Elementary in Fulton County, followed by the same position at Roswell North Elementary. In 2015, she accepted the assistant principal position at Big Creek Elementary, and was named the school’s principal the following year.
Webb received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the University of Georgia in 1999 and her Master of Education in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University in June 2003.
New Hope Elementary is currently under construction on a 42-acre parcel off Castleberry Road in Cumming. When it opens in August 2022, the school will help alleviate current and future overcrowding at nearby Whitlow, Vickery Creek, Shiloh Point and Midway elementary schools.
The $28.4 million elementary school is the last of the four schools built under the 2018 bond program approved by Forsyth voters two years ago. The others include Poole’s Mill Elementary (2020), and East Forsyth High and Hendricks Middle, both opening in August 2021.
