CUMMING, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy is set to host its third annual Paladin Pacer 5K and Fun Run Saturday, Feb. 27. The 5K is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in-person with a socially distanced start line, and runners can also participate virtually.
The 5K will begin at 8 a.m., and the fun run will start at 8:55 a.m. The cost for participating in the 5K is $25 until Jan. 29 and $30 after. The cost for a virtual runner is $30. Fun run registration is $15.
The course, mostly flat with a downhill finish, runs from Pinecrest Academy to South Forsyth High School and back. Awards will be given for the overall top male and female with the top-3 males and females awarded in each age group.
Runners participating in-person will be required to enter an estimated finish time when registering. This will provide an appropriate placement and approximate start time for participants' start of the race. It will also enable compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Runners/walkers will have the opportunity to participate virtually between Feb. 26-28. To be included in the virtual results, participants must submit proof of finish time on the race registration website by Feb. 28. Once all times are approved, results will be posted. The cost of the virtual race also includes a t-shirt and custom bib.
To register, visit bit.ly/2Xn8SUk.
