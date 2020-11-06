CUMMING, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy has been named Georgia’s top Catholic school by Niche, a rankings and review website, in its 2021 Best Catholic High Schools list.
Pinecrest was awarded the distinction based on SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, ratings and other figures.
“It is an honor to receive this recognition by Niche, especially considering the well-respected Catholic high schools also included in the rankings,” interim Head of School Beth Howard said. “I’d like to attribute much of this to the teamwork amongst our faculty and staff, and our sincere desire to fulfill our mission, which is to form Christian leaders who will transform society.”
