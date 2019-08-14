Personnel changes from retirements, promotions and other factors last spring mean 17 of the district’s 106 schools will start the year under new leadership. In North Fulton, five schools will have new principals in place, all veterans of the Fulton County School System.
Damian Bounds
Elkins Pointe Middle School
Originally from Erie, Penn., where he began his teaching career, Bounds moved to Georgia where he worked as a teacher and administrator in the Cobb County School System. He joined the Fulton County School System in 2013 as the assistant principal at Centennial High School before leaving to become the principal at Lakeside High School in DeKalb in 2016. Bounds is a graduate of Edinboro University (Penn.) with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education and master’s and Educational Leadership degrees from Georgia State University. He is the father of two college-aged children and two in elementary school. Bounds replaces former principal Kindra Smith who is now principal at Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs.
Joel Peterson, Ed.S
Northwestern Middle School
Peterson began his career in education in 2010 after serving in the United States Navy where he was awarded the Naval and Marine Corp Achievement Medal for his service. Over the past nine years he worked in various school communities, most recently as an assistant principal at Hopewell Middle and Cambridge High School. Before being promoted to an administrative position, Peterson was a graduation coach and special education teacher for social studies and science at Chattahoochee High School, and a World History and U.S. history teacher in the Forsyth County School System. He is a native Texan and graduate of Texas A&M University. Peterson takes over for former principal Charles Chester who is now principal at Langston Hughes High School in South Fulton.
Michael Todd, PhD.
Chattahoochee High School
Todd began his career in education in 1994 in his native Florida where he worked as a teacher, coach and school administrator over 15 years. He moved to Georgia in 2011 where he became director of School Improvement for AdvancED. In 2015, Todd was named assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School where he served as the Professional Learning Community coordinator, student information coordinator, and safety team member. Todd holds a Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences degree from the University of Florida, a Master of Education degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Florida. He takes over for former principal Tim Duncan who was named the new principal of the Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta.
Susan Walker, Ed.S
Vickery Mill Elementary
A native of Marietta, Susan Walker joined FCS in 2013 as the School Governance Facilitator helping to build the foundation of School Governance Councils and lead their strategic planning efforts. In January 2015, she became an assistant principal at Northview High School. Walker’s educational background includes three years with Teach for America where she helped teach English in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. She has a bachelor’s degree from Emory University, a master’s degree from Georgia State University, and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University. Walker also is a graduate of the Georgia Education Policy Fellowship Program and LEAD Atlanta. She has two children currently attending schools in the Fulton County School System.
Kerri-Anne Williams
Ocee Elementary
Williams comes to Ocee with 16 years of experience as a teacher, instructional coach, assistant administrator and most recently as assistant principal of Northwood Elementary School in Roswell. She was recently named the 2019 Northeast Learning Community Assistant Principal of the Year. Williams is a graduate of the University of Michigan where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science in education, and also holds a Master’s in curriculum and instruction from the University of Florida and an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of West Georgia. She has four children.
