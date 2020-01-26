JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Will Gansereit, a junior at Mount Pisgah Christian School and son of Melissa and Jonathan Gansereit, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
