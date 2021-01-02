The longest-serving member of the Fulton County School Board retired Dec. 10 after 27 years of service to the school system.
Linda Bryant, whose district covered South Fulton, was first elected in 1993 and served nearly continuously as a board officer during her tenure. She was most recently the board’s vice president.
Bryant was honored by her fellow School Board members, principals, district staff and colleagues during the Dec. 10 board meeting who lauded her service to the district.
"Mrs. Bryant has provided an indelible imprint to the entire Fulton County Schools community," said Gyimah Whitaker, deputy chief academic officer. "She helped establish programs like the Fulton Schools College and Career Academy and the Global Impact Academy, which will open in 2021.”
Most recently, Bryant was instrumental in the launch of the South Fulton Mental Health Collaborative which connects parents and youth in the South Fulton community to health and wellness support and resources.
Franchesca Warren, who was elected in November to fill Bryant’s District 4 seat, was sworn in Dec. 10 to a four-year term of office.
