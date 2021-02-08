ATLANTA — The 2021 Georgia General Assembly opened its session last month with signs that fewer education-related bills would grab headlines this year.
The state’s top education official urged lawmakers to recognize the challenges to Georgia’s public schools after nearly a year of COVID-19 disruption.
In a briefing last month to the assembly, State School Superintendent Richard Woods said schools need support to recover, not additional rules and regulations,
“Even when schools can go back to 'normal,' there is a 'normal' we cannot and should not go back to,” Woods said. “We cannot return to the status-quo of over-testing, hyper-accountability and data points determining destiny. Now is the time to cast a clear vision of what our education system should be.”
A map of the state’s 180 school districts shows most have had to delay the opening of the second semester last month because of COVID-19. Nearly all districts continue to offer students options of in-person or remote learning through the end of the year.
The early batch of education-related bills in the House and Senate hoppers this session indicate the return of perennial issues, including mandatory school attendance, vouchers bills and opportunities for home-schooled students in public schools. But few surprises surfaced in the first quarter of the 40-day session.
Lawmakers have used previous sessions to tackle the most pressing issues in education, including the school funding formula, ramping up school safety and the reduction in mandatory tests.
This session, the legislative priorities of the Georgia Department of Education include more opportunities for students beyond the traditional route to graduation, access to high-speed internet, providing a “teacher pipeline” to recruit and retain teachers, and to prioritize education funding.
The funding piece appears to be on track, at least for this year. Gov. Brian Kemp’s amended budget for this fiscal year includes a $1,000 bonus for school-based staff, and restoration of nearly $590 billion in school funding which was cut in the original budget.
On the other hand, next year’s state budget which begins July 1 already includes proposed cuts tied to decreasing enrollment statewide.
The next milestone for the Legislature is day 27, “Crossover Day,” when a bill must pass out of its originating chamber — either House or Senate — to be considered this session.
Education bills of primary interest this year include:
SB3 – This is the yearly attempt to raise the mandatory education age from 16 to 17 to prevent early dropouts.
SB42 – Removes school discipline data from the school’s climate rating, which is an annual assessment of the quality and character of school life — the "culture" of a school. It is used only for informational purposes for schools, parents, and communities. The discipline data is collected from survey responses on the use of illegal substances and the prevalence of violence, bullying and unsafe incidents within a school.
SB47 – The annual voucher bill which expands the Special Needs Scholarship to include students with a 504 plan and a specific diagnosis of a listed condition. It also expands the program to include students who received preschool special education services under IDEA, and students who have been adopted or placed into permanent guardianship in foster care. This version also removes the current requirement students must have been enrolled for a full year in a public school before receiving the scholarship.
SB51 – Appearing again this session, is the Dexter Mosely Act, commonly known as the Tim Tebow Bill. This legislation allows home-schooled students to participate in athletics and other extracurricular activities at their local public school. Two changes from past versions of the bill include mandating a student must enroll in at least one class in their local school, and home-schooled students must be given a chance to try out for teams, but are not guaranteed a spot on the roster. Famed University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow was homeschooled but played on a public school team, and he has supported this legislation nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.