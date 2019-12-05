State School Superintendent Richards Woods, center, was among the many city, county and state dignitaries on hand Nov. 22 for the construction celebration of Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta. With construction nearing completion on the exterior of the building, the focus now turns to interior finishes as the school prepares for an August 2021 opening. The STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) high school will be a magnet school open to students in the north part of Fulton County. A south county STEM school will open concurrently. Among the many dignitaries attending the construction celebration were Fulton Schools Superintendent Mike Looney, North Fulton school board members Julia Bernath, Gail Dean, Linda McCain, Katie Reeves and Katha Stuart, State Sen. Brandon Beach, Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, Alpharetta Mayor
Jim Gilvin and council members John Hipes, Dan Merkel and Karen Richards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.